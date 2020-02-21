Arts and culture bringing people to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is growing and so are its opportunities for success.

Leaders from Bentonville’s expanding entertainment scene met today to show how arts and culture are making an economic impact on local businesses and the community.

Bentonville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Graham Cobb, said investing in local arts and culture is just one of the many things bringing people to Bentonville.

“We know that in a 21st-century economy, and in a hyper-mobile economy, the smartest people can live wherever they want. When you look at Bentonville and you see investments being made in art and culture, to give people a host of entertainment options but also to give kids an opportunity to learn and grow,” Cobb said.

Cobb said in addition to arts and culture, Bentonville is also becoming more bike and pedestrian-friendly.