Arts Center of the Ozarks celebrates Day of the Dead

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s a celebration of the Day of the Dead or celebración del Día de Muertos en México and at the Arts Center of the Ozarks.

The festival features hands-on and interactive art, food, dancing and offerings or “ofrendas” for the community.

Often observed in Mexico on Nov.1 and 2, Day of the Dead gives friends and families the chance to celebrate the lives of those who’ve died.

“Everything that we have here celebrates them so you’ll see traditional family alters with things that are very meaningful to those families and touches their hearts, as they remember their family members,” said Erin West, assistant director at the Arts Center of the Ozarks. “We love to be able to celebrate with them and enjoy just that cultural piece that is part of our community.”

The “ofrendas” will be displayed at the arts center through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The full Day of the Dead celebration will be Saturday from 12:30-6 p.m.

Outdoor events are free and a Day of the Dead showcase costs $10. It will be in the theater between 7-9 p.m.





