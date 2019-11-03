Arts Center of the Ozarks hosts Dia de los Muertos celebration

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Art Center of the Ozarks hosted a Dia de los Muertos celebration in Springdale on Saturday.

Known as the ‘Day of the Dead’ in English, the Mexican holiday celebrates the lives of friends, relatives and loved ones who have passed away.

During the fourth annual Northwest Arkansas Day of the Dead celebration, attendees could learn about the tradition and take part in the festivities.

Various altars were on display where family members often place their loved one’s favorite items so their spirits may retrieve them.

“it’s believed they come at night to eat their favorite foods,” said attendee Fran Trujillo. “They come from the dead world to the live world to enjoy their favorite meals.”