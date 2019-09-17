Attorney General announces vaping summit in Bentonville

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced two youth vaping summits.

The first summit will be held Monday, October 7 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and Wednesday, October 9 at Bentonville High School with support from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS).

The summits are open to the public, particularly educators, parents, healthcare providers, lawmakers and law enforcement eager to gain educational information to assist and protect Arkansans from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

“The rampant use of e-cigarettes among teens and preteens has hit a fever pitch in recent months and while all health risks are not yet known, we have already seen too many young people harmed from ingesting these powerful products,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Through education, enforcement, consumer protection and legislation, we must protect our youth from nicotine addiction and severe health risks.”

For more information or to register for the Youth Vaping Summit at either location, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at 800-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.