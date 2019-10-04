Audits of Oklahoma dioceses identify 22 accused clerics

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Separate internal audits of the Roman Catholic dioceses in Oklahoma City and Tulsa have identified nearly two dozen Catholic clerics for whom investigators found substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of children.

An investigation released Thursday by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City named 11 priests who worked there from 1960 through 2018. A separate report released Wednesday by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma also found 11 Catholic clerics “credibly accused of sexual abuse against a minor” since that diocese began in 1973.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City report found disorganized record keeping related to sexual abuse allegations, inadequate investigations and, in some cases, failure to act after credible allegations surfaced.

Leaders from both dioceses released public letters acknowledging shortcomings and apologizing to victims.