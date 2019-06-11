Authorities ID man killed while reportedly holding woman at knifepoint

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was killed by law enforcement officers Tuesday morning while allegedly holding a woman at knifepoint.

OSBI officials identified the man as 27-year-old Jaquan Derrick Diijon Thompson.

Thompson was shot and killed at the E-Z Mart on North Broadway.

Thompson was holding a knife to the 44-year-old female clerk’s throat, refusing to drop it and release her when he was fatally shot by a Poteau police officer and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to OSBI officials.

“Each fired one shot and Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene,” an OSBI news release states.

Thompson’s body was transported to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

OSBI officials are seeking information about Thompson’s relatives.

“If you are family or know his family, please call the Poteau Police Department at (918) 647-8620 or contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,