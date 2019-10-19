Authorities keeping a close eye on sex offenders

"We're around checking these guys making sure they're doing what they're supposed to do, living where they're supposed to live"

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Law enforcement is ensuring sex offenders are nowhere near your kids as they celebrate Halloween.

With less than 15 days till Halloween, local law enforcement is making sure sex offenders understand the rules they must follow.

“We’re out monitoring constantly throughout the year so this is not something that’s new,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Shannon Jenkins said. “We do that all the time.”

According to Sgt. Jenkins, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is always keeping an eye on sex offenders in the area.

“We have an active team of detectives that work with sex offenders and we wanna make sure that they all know of the rules,” Sgt. Jenkins said.

After recent legislation passed a new law, Level 3 and Level 4 sex offenders now have even more restrictions when it comes to Halloween festivities.

“They are not allowed to keep the lights on or put any Halloween decorations up or anything that would cause a child to think that house is ready and available for trick-or-treaters,” Sgt. Jenkins said.

Officers aren’t just on the lookout on Halloween night, though.

According to both Sgt. Jenkins and Detective Andrew Morris with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, these rules apply two weeks before and after October 31st.

Sgt. Jenkins and Detective Morris said this is something all Level 3 and Level 4 sex offenders are aware of.

“They get to read it, they understand it, they even sign saying they understand these laws,” Detective Morris said. “They know these laws and what to do and what not to do.”

Both departments are confident people will be safe during all fall festivities.