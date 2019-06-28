Autograph Alley allows fans chance to meet LPGA stars

If you’re looking to get a little starstuck, you have your chance to at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers.

You can take the family down to the Hallmark Autograph Alley where you can meet your favorite LPGA golfers at the course.

It’s located between the 9th and 18th holes on the back patio of the Pinnacle Country Club’s clubhouse.

“They are so kind and giving of their time to stop by and they love connecting with young boys and young girls and encouraging with the game of golf,” said Annye DeGrand, tournament director.

Autograph alley will remain open through the end of the tournament.