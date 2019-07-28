Back to school event preparing kids for class

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — Students from all over and of all ages got new haircuts, new backpacks, and new supplies all for free on Saturday, July 27.

The back to school event was sponsored by Altrusa International of Washington County.

The non-profit service organization said this year was the biggest turn out for the annual event.

Saturday marked the 7th year Altrusa International of Washington County staged a back to school event by giving 400 backpacks, 300 snack packs, and 200 personal care packs.

“We know how expensive it is to send kiddos back to school,” Altrusa International of Washington Co., Former President Chelsey Baker said. “If you have a family that has multiple kids that’s a huge expense so we are trying to take a burden off of those families shoulders.”

Baker said the event provided free lunches to everyone until they ran out of food.

She said the line was out the door before the event started at 11 a.m. and they were still giving haircuts after the event was supposed to end.

Some of the giveaways in a raffle at the event included $50 Walmart gift cards, baskets of household supplies, and a Keurig coffee machine.





