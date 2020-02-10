Backstreet Boys announce show at Walmart AMP

WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: (L-R) Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of The Backstreet Boys perform at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Backstreet Boys are coming to the Walmart AMP in August, the venue announced on Monday.

The Backstreet Boys will bring the DNA World Tour to Rogers on Sunday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour is one of the group’s biggest in 18 years after the success of their No.1 and Grammy-nominated album, DNA.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and sing at the top of their lungs, and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14, at noon. Prices range from $45 to $199.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-56000 or by visiting www.amptickets.com