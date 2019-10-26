Bald Knob boy escapes alleged kidnappers, two arrested

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KARK) — A local boy is recovering, after what his mom says was an extremely traumatic experience. She says he escaped kidnappers. Two men accused of involvement have been arrested.

Ashly Jolly says her son, a 14-year-old from Bald Knob, managed to escape the men, after he was driven around and held at gunpoint, before being taken to a house and threatened with his life.

She says it was Hunter Griggs and Randy Foust, who were arrested and are accused of offering him a ride to a basketball court and then locking the car doors once he was inside.

The incident is said to have stemmed from a school bus altercation, in which a girl said he hit her. his mom shared with us video from the bus- showing the girl slapping the boy.

She believes the alleged abduction was a retaliatory act from the girl’s family.

“That’s when they caught him [her son], when he was walking to go to the park to play basketball,” Jolly said.

“They’d sit down the road… waiting… at the baptist church. They knew where he lived and when he walked over there, they asked him what he was doing and he told them he was going to the park tp play basketball. They said ‘get in,’ they’d give him a ride.”

The boy was then driven to a house, where he was met by about 15 adults, who were brandishing guns and telling him they were going to hurt him, according to Jolly. The girl’s father is said to have even shoved the boy while threatening him.

Jolly says her son has since expressed regret about running, instead of facing them. She told him he was “outnumbered and unarmed.”

We reached out to the Bald Knob’s Chief of Police for comment. He said while the two men have been arrested and are preliminarily charged, the case is still under investigation.

Jolly says law enforcement is taking the case very seriously and they are moving swiftly on it.