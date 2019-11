CONWAY, Ark. (KFTA) — A band director is reunited with his horn five years after it disappeared.

Conway High School Band Director Robin Ratliff’s euphonium disappeared from the school five years ago.

The horn which is similar to a tuba has to be handmade by an artisan.

Turns out, the euphonium was donated at the Goodwill in Jonesboro.

Ratliff saw the horn on the store’s website and he matched the horn’s ID numbers to the school’s old inventory.

Now the horn and Ratliff are reunited!