Barks, Brews & Brass in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KFTA) Big Paws of the Ozarks is set to host Barks, Brews & Brass on Thursday, October 24th. The event will feature an entertaining night live music by Crescent City Combo, food, a silent auction and an Adoption Alley with adorable, adoptable pups.

Proceeds from the event will help offset the costs for the care and rescue of dogs. The proceeds will allow Big Paws of the Ozarks to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home deserving dogs. Shannon Eldridge stopped by Fox 24 News ahead of the event to share more on what you can expect from the event.

Barks, Brews & Brass takes place at Pratt Place Inn and Barn. Doors open at 6 P.M. Tickets are $50 for presale and $60 at the door.