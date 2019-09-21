Barron Hilton has died: Hilton Hotel CEO, original owner LA Chargers

LOS ANGELES (KFTA) — William Barron Hilton, 91, died Thursday, September 19, of natural causes in Los Angeles at his home, according to the Conrad Hilton Foundation.

As chair of Hilton Hotels, he succeeded his father, Conrad Hilton. Barron served as chairman, president & CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation in 1966. He was applauded for his business acumen in growing the Hilton brand.

Barron was the founding owner of the American Football League’s Charger team and helped create the merger with the NFL.

“The Hilton family mourns the loss of a remarkable man,” said Steven M. Hilton, Barron’s son and chairman of the board at the Hilton Foundation. “My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman. He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment.”

Hilton is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marilyn Hawley Hilton. He is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.





