Baseball proves to be medicine for Razorback fans during basketball’s skid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Razorback fans saw their favorite baseball team convincingly sweep Eastern Illinois to open its season, and a four-game test against Gonzaga looms with a Thursday start. The team’s success has been a godsend for fans during the basketball Hogs’ recent losing stretch, furthered by a loss at Florida on Tuesday.

“I think [the basketball Hogs] are a good team, as well,” said Rugby Young, a Razorback fan who attended the baseball team’s opening series. “I just think we got unlucky with a couple overtime games, but moving forward, I think Musselman’s gonna be good once he gets his recruits in.”

Arkansas’ size disadvantage was displayed in nearly all of the losses included in the five-game losing streak. Despite the lack of victories, the Razorbacks kept things relatively close in all games except a road loss to Tennessee. Against Florida, the Hogs came back from a 21-point deficit to get within a bucket.

“They’re trying their hardest,” said Madison Langley, a fan who also went to the baseball series. “We haven’t had the best luck in games recently in basketball or football, but we’re trying our hardest, and we’re gonna get it.”

Fans said they pin many of the losses on the aforementioned lack of size and the absence of Isaiah Joe, who’s been out after knee surgery in early February.