Be mindful of pets and veterans this Fourth of July

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fourth of July fireworks can be fun and exciting, but it can also bring back painful memories for those who have served our country.

The loud noises, explosions, and even the smell can bring combat veterans back to a dark place.

If you are going to be setting them off, let neighbors with PTSD know before you light up.

“Everyone needs to be considerate of those that are around them,” said nurse practitioner, Megan Rodgers. “People can suffer from long term consequences of this so we all need to be aware and considerate of people with PTSD.”

Pets can also be affected by the noise. Fayetteville Animal Services superintendent, Justine Lentz said it’s not uncommon for shelters to get full with pets running away when startled by the fireworks.

She said there are a few things you can do to protect them:

Keep them indoors.

Make sure they’re in a safe and secure area. Turn on music or the TV to drown out the noise.

Talk to your veterinarian about short-acting medicines that could help calm your pet down

Take a current photo and make sure they can be identified.

“It’s an extra important time of year to make sure that you’re thinking about your pets and your small kids as well,” Lentz said. “Making sure that your pets have identification on them even if they don’t normally wear a collar, this is definitely the time to put one on them.”

Lentz went on to say if you find that your pet has escaped, call your local animal shelter and your vet to let them know they’re missing.