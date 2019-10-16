Beaver Watershed Alliance fights to keep open spaces in NWA

The growing population makes its task of protecting the water supply for Northwest Arkansas a little harder.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas agencies are fighting to keep open space in the area.

The Northwest Arkansas Open Space Coalition created the open space plan to make sure vital pieces of land like pastures or forests aren’t compromised by the growing Northwest Arkansas community.

Part of that coalition is the Beaver Watershed Alliance.

The growing population makes its task of protecting the water supply for Northwest Arkansas more difficult.

Beaver Lake runs mostly through open spaces, which preserves drinking water.

The open space keeps things like nutrients and sediment from getting into the lake.

It also keeps the price of water at a lower cost.

Clell Ford, the executive director for the Beaver Watershed Alliance, said, “All the businesses that are here, from Walmart, Tyson to J.B. Hunt or whoever it is, they are the biggest users of water for industry and they would not be here without that lake and they would not be nearly as successful as they are if they were having to pay a whole lot more money to treat that water and protect it.”

Beaver Lake supplies water for everyone from Harrison to the Oklahoma border.