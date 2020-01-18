Beer & Hymns presented $10,000 check to Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local charity, Beer & Hymns, presented its largest check to date to a local non-profit.

Today it presented a $10,600 check to Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

The money was raised during December’s Beer and Carols event.

“I think that’s what half of what Beer and Hymns is about, just showing up and being part of community together. If that also equates to raising some amazing dollars along the way we’re blessed that we get to be a part of that,” said Ken Weatherford, Founder Beer and Hymns Inc.

2019 was a record year for beer and hymns, which raised over its $50,000 goal for local charities.

The group plays every month in Bentonville and Tontitown.