LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before his concert Sunday, Weird Al Yankovic surprised an Arkansas man battling cancer at the hospital.

Lonnie Craig has been at UAMS for the last two weeks because his white blood count is low. His doctors say he has two more chemo treatments to go.

Lonnie’s sister Julie wanted to take him to the concert Sunday night in Little Rock for his birthday, which is Wednesday, however, there was no way Lonnie could get out of the hospital in time.

Julie reached out to Weird Al on social media and didn’t know if he would actually come by.

Sunday afternoon, much to Julie’s surprise, Weird Al showed up at Lonnie’s hospital room. Lonnie has been a fan of Weird Al since the 80’s.

Weird Al visited for a while and, Julie says, gave Lonnie a smashed guitar from his concert last night in Kansas City, as well as a bag of goodies.

Julie says Lonnie’s spirits have absolutely been lifted.