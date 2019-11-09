Bella Vista Bypass inches closer to completion

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) —The $66 million Bella Vista Bypass has two final phases before it’s complete.

The first is for a 2.4 mile, four lane divided highway, to the Missouri state line.

The other is a single-point urban interchange for the bypass in North Bentonville.

Danny Straessle, with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), said this interchange will take the place of the roundabout that is currently there.

It’s a very exciting time for Northwest Arkansas, and we are extremely excited to get this project underway. Danny Straessle, ArDOT Spokesman

Straessle said this project has been in the works for several decades and it is nice to see this finally come together.

According to Straessle, this project should be complete on the Arkansas side in 2021 and the Missouri side by 2022.

When it’s complete, it will be called “Interstate 49”.