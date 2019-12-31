Bella Vista emergency personnel come together to support American Red Cross

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department battled the Bella Vista Police Department in the third annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The departments partnered with the American Red Cross and people could donate blood at the town center and pick which department they wanted it to go towards.

Communications Director for Bella Vista Cassi Lapp says the event is a fun way to help out the Red Cross.

“Ultimately the goal is to get as many people in here as we can to help with the American Red Cross fill up their blood bank,” Lapp says.

Lapp says there will be another Battle of the Badge in June 2020.