Bella Vista firefighters and NWA Food Bank help feed those who lost power

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department and NWA Food Bank are helping people recover from Monday’s storms.

A lot of people who lost power lost the items in the refrigerators.

The fire department picked up one-ton worth of food from the food bank and took it back to the fire station for those in need to come get.

Resident Shane Murphy said this makes a huge difference for people still trying to clean up from the storms.

“We would be in serious trouble because it’s really hard to find food banks… we would’ve been struggling.”

The fire department also delivered food for people whose streets are blocked.





