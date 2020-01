BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bella Vista man was arrested on Sunday, January 14 for second-degree sexual assault.

Robert Horton, 78, was arrested for sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony in the state of Arkansas.

The investigation into Horton began in April 2019 resulting from reports of him inappropriately touching a 13-year-old female.

Horton is currently out on bail of $5,000 and is set to appear in court Tuesday, February 18 at the Benton County Circuit Court.