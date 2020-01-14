Bella Vista man on trial for murdering son, wife on list of potential witnesses

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The wife of a man accused of raping and killing their 6- year-old son may be called to testify at his second murder trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Mauricio Torres, who was convicted in 2016 for the murder of his son Isaiah Torres, but the case was overturned on appeal.

Isaiah died in 2015 of a bacterial infection after being sodomized with a stick at a camping trip in Missouri.

His wife, Cathy Torres, pleaded guilty in 2017 to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Cathy didn’t testify at the first trial but agreed to provide testimony as a part of her plea deal.

She is on a prosecution list of more than 100 potential witnesses for the second trial.

The jury trial is scheduled for February 18th.