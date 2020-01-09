Bella Vista mayor says progress made on highway bypass construction

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation gave Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie the honor of pushing the plunger on 8,000 pounds of explosives.

Mayor Christie said he loved being a part of the experience and seeing the progress on the new highway.

“It made me feel a little bit more of the building process and take a little ownership to actually see the earth being moved. They’re ahead of schedule. It’s going to be a fabulous highway by the time it’s finished,” he said.

The new bypass, some people call this the Arkansas/Missouri connector, aims to improve safety and transportation in Northwest Arkansas and Missouri. Construction is expected to be complete sometime this year.