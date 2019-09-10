Bella Vista POA asking for assessment increase

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) —People in Bella Vista will soon be voting on an assessment increase.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association is asking for an $11 monthly increase, or $132 annually, as part of its 2020 plan.

Six dollars of the increase will go toward eliminating or reducing our current fees.

Two dollars will go to pay for the Trafalgar fire and once all those costs are covered, it will be moved into our reserves.

Two dollars will go toward operational costs and capital improvements for the future.

One dollar will go toward building our reserves.

The cost for the POA to put out the fire was around $4 million.

“We haven’t had an assessment increase since 2001, and now more than ever we need an increase,” says Tom Judson, POA Chief Operating Officer.

Ballots will be sent out to property owners around October 9, and voting will end on November 19.

If approved by the community, the increase would go into effect January 2020.

According to the POA’s website, if the 2020 plan is not approved, several amenities will have to be closed by 2022 or 2023.