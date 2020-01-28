Bella Vista Police Department adds fencing around building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The deadly shooting of a Fayetteville police officer prompts another police department to add fencing around its building.

The Bella Vista City Council amended its 2020 budget tonight to use $55,000 from its reserve to pay for the project.

The security fence would surround the building that houses City Hall, Police, and Fire.

It’s in response to last month’s deadly shooting of Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr.

He was sitting in his patrol car behind the parking lot when a gunman shot and killed him.

Mayor Peter Christie said it’s a bug undertaking mainly because the electronic gate needs to have a good sensor to open and close fast enough after police and fire vehicles enter and exit.

“It’s a necessary evil is a way to put it. It was such a tragic thing that happened in Fayetteville but a wake-up call to all of us,” he said.

The next step is to advertise the project and select the best bidder to build the fence.

The Centerton Police Department added fencing around its parking lot in late December.

Fayetteville PD added more lighting and cameras around its building for increased safety.