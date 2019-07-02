Bella Vista police utilizing phone system aimed to keep residents safe

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — Bella Vista police are offering a free phone service that provides a sense of security for those in need.

The system known as ‘Operation Good Morning’ was created to assist senior citizens, as well as people with disabilities, health or other issues, and those who live alone, a news release states.

Anyone interested in utilizing this free phone program may sign up online here or call the police department at 855-3771.

Those who sign up will be prompted to choose the time — between 5-10 a.m. — they want to receive a daily automated phone call to their landline or cellphone, the release states.

The automated phone call will direct the person receiving the call to dial a certain number to indicate everything is alright. If that person doesn’t answer, the system will call a few more times, the release states. After repeated failures, police will be dispatched to that person’s home for a welfare check.