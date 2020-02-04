Bella Vista to host Town Hall meetings

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Bella Vista will be hosting a series of Town Hall meetings to provide information and answer residents’ questions regarding the upcoming bond and sales tax issue.

The meetings will be held at three different times and locations to allow residents to attend one that fits their schedule. The meetings are:

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Dr.

3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Bella Vista District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Rd.

Bella Vista will be asking its voters to choose for or against the issuing of bonds to pay for the cost of three public safety projects. There is also a proposed 1% sales tax increase to go towards the payback of the bonds.

The proposed public safety projects for the city of Bella Vista are:

$18.8 million for the construction of a new public safety facility, which would house a new and modernized Police Department, the city’s police, fire and EMS dispatch center, and the Bella Vista District Court, and would accommodate the department’s needs for the next 30 years.

$3 million for a replacement fire station in the Branchwood area that would take place of the outdated and too-small existing Fire Station 3 on Glasgow Road, allowing for simultaneous fire and EMS protection in that area of the city.

$2.4 million for a fire training complex that will create better trained, more accountable firefighters, allow for fire training inside city limits, be staffed as a fire station 8 hours per day and accommodate future staffing needs for an increased population.

The city will group the three issues into two categories, police and fire, and will present them to the voters as such. If only one of the two issues passes, the 1% sales tax increase would still go into effect.

If passed, ten years is the estimated time needed to pay off the bonds.

For more information or further questions visit the city’s website at https://www.bellavistaar.gov/government/departments/bondinformation/index.php.

The bond issue will be presented on the March 3rd primary election ballot.