Bella Vista to pay Centerton for costs involved to “not pursue” water purchase

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista will be paying Centerton after the city council voted not to buy a portion of Centerton’s water system.

A memo regarding “legal considerations related to Purchase of Water System” was submitted by the law firm Mitchell Williams on November 8, 2019. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it states:

“Bella Vista has agreed to reimburse Centerton for all reasonably incurred, audited direct technical and legal third-party costs and fees incurred by Centerton that are specifically and only associated with establishing the value of and meeting regulatory requirements in connection with the purchase of the water system by Bella Vista.”

The decision to nix the resolution happened on Monday, December 2. Bella Vista’s city council held a special meeting and voted 3-3, with Mayor Peter Christie breaking the tie — he voted against pursuing the water purchase resolution.

Centerton’s Utility Director Frank Holzkemper said he was not surprised by the decision. “The past administration wanted to do it, this administration did not want it.”

Centerton estimates Bella Vista owes $50,000.

A partial list of costs includes engineering fees, bonding agencies, and attorneys. “There were two things that cost the most — engineering and the installation of leak zone meters,” said Holzkemper.