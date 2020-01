BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Starting January 20th, Bella Vista drivers can expect one-lane closure on Lancashire Blvd.

The City of Bella Vista says crews will continue working on the fifth tunnel on Lancashire Boulevard between Nature Trail Lane and Cannock Lane. Drivers can expect one-lane traffic for the duration of the project.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses.

More information can be found on the city’s website here.