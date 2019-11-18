Bella Vista votes on Centerton water system

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — For the past few years, the City of Bella Vista has considered buying a portion of Centerton’s water and sewer division. On Monday, November 18, the City Council is expected to vote on a resolution on possibly opting out of the plan.

Only part of the proposed area is in Gravette because the service line connector is at the intersection of Hwys 72 and 279 in Hiwasse.

Proposed water service area purchase from Centerton Waterworks & Sewer Department.

“Bella Vista would be interested in the part of the system that is in our city limits, as it could allow us to expand water service to those in Bella Vista that do not currently have water provided. But in order to accomplish that, we would purchase some lines in Gravette, hence the lawsuit Gravette filed,” said Bella Vista Communications Director Cassie Lapp.

Lapp explained that most water is provided to Bella Vista POA members by the POA, and a few residents/commercial businesses get their water currently from Centerton Water. Otherwise, people without water service are on wells.

Also, according to Arkansas state law, ACA § 14-234-214, Bella Vista’s water purchase [should the plan move forward] must not operate at a “loss.” According to the code, the service rates Bella Vista adopts must “provide an adequate depreciation fund and to provide the operating authority’s estimated cost of operating and maintaining the waterworks system.”

The meeting is today at 6:30 p.m., District Court, 612 Lancashire Blvd.