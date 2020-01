BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman from Bella Vista died this morning after a head-on collision.

Jeanine Johnson, 61, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 549, west of 71B.

A westbound vehicle on 549 crossed the center line and struck Johnson’s vehicle in the left front.

Johnson was transported to Bentonville Northwest Medical where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the southbound suffered injuries as well.

This is the 19th fatality accident in Arkansas in 2020.