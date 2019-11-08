Benefit football game to promote cancer awareness

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A benefit game is going to be hosted at Rogers Whitey Smith Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Rogers Mounties are going head-to-head with Heritage War Eagles. During half-time, area pediatric cancer survivors along with selected attendees will hold up “Sticks of Courage” in the stands at the football field, a news release states. The moment represents a child’s cancer journey. Every glow stick signifies a hospital stay, a needle stick and chemotherapy treatments.

The goal of the benefit game is to promote awareness for childhood cancer and raise funds for pediatric oncology treatments and support in Northwest Arkansas, according to the release.

Teen Cancer Challenge has partnered with several local high schools to provide education, increase cancer awareness, volunteer experiences and fundraising events, according to the release. The group has committed to raising $10,000 through various events throughout the year.