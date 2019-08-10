Benton Co. moves forward with new court facility

County leaders say they will use funds from reserves, loans and grants to pay for a court facility.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) – County leaders backing the costs for the design plan of a new court building and they claim this plan isn’t going to propose any new taxes. Benton Co. Judge Barry Moehring says it’ll take a combination of funds to pay for the multi-million dollar facility from grants to small-term loans but he says it’s towards solving problems they’re facing right now.

“There’s the potential security problems, there’s capacity problems, there’s parking problems – this is an interim solution for all of those,” Moehring said. In April, voters rejected a one – eighth percent sales tax increase to fund a 30-million dollar, 87 thousand square foot courthouse. Thursday evening Benton County’s finance committee approved spending $25,000 towards the design of a new court building.



It’ll be fewer than 40 thousand square feet with four courtrooms and the new building will be right behind the current historic courthouse. “We’ll be able to accommodate basically seven judges out of one facility,” Moehring said. “The first half being the historic courthouse and the back half being the new courthouse – the new courtrooms if you will.”

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring says taxpayers made it clear – they don’t want new taxes but with the growing population and a new circuit judge coming in 2021, the county desperately needs more space which leaves them with one question – “How can we get this accomplished within our current reserve dollars in existing revenues to make this facility happen?” Moehring asked.



Moehring says they plan on using money from their reserve funds, short term loans, a 2-million dollar grant from the Walton family and selling other buildings they own to come up with the roughly 12-million dollars they expect it will cost. “This is not the 50 to 100-year solution,” Moehring said. “This is more like 10 to 15-year solution but it’s one that’s badly needed given the current condition of our court facilities.”

Moehring says there are still a series of meetings on the idea before anything is set in stone – including the final price tag. He says it could be until the fall before they move past the design phase.