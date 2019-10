The re-opening date is weather permitting

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A county bridge is planned to be closed until February 2020.

Cow Face bridge closed Tuesday morning Oct. 1.

The old bridge has a low weight limit and can’t accommodate emergency vehicles and buses, said Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker.

Barker said while construction continues, drivers are encouraged to take detours.

A suggested detour is: Pleasure Heights Road to East Monitor Road. From Monitor Road take Luper Road. After turn on Cow Face Road.