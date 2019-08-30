Benton County deputy cleared in deadly shooting

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy has been cleared in the shooting death of a Lowell man.

Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith found Sergeant Ralph Bartley’s actions were justified in the shooting death of 55-year-old Derrick Davidson.

Smith released a statement: “Considering the totality of the circumstances, Sergeant Bartley had reasonable belief that Mr. Davidson would imminently use deadly physical force against him or one of the other deputies.”

Earlier this month, deputies responded to a suicide attempt in the 1400 block of Frisco Springs Road in Lowell.

When they arrived, they found Davidson in his shop with a shotgun.

Investigators say after Sergeant Bartley tried to convince him to drop his gun, Davidson tried to pull the trigger, leading Bartley to fire in an act of self defense.

Bartley was put on administrative leave and has since returned to work.