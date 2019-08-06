Benton County Fair to sell alcohol for 1st time





BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s been around for more than 100 years, but this year is the first for alcohol sales.

For 115 years, the Benton County Fair has brought thousands out for family-friendly fun, but the 2019 county fair will have new things for people to enjoy.

The event begins Tuesday, Aug. 6 and will end at 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

This year, fair goers may purchase alcohol.

New food vendors will be serving good eats, and 58 new shade trees have been planted around the fairgrounds. They were donated by the Walton Family Foundation.







Susan Koehler with the Benton County Fair said, “We will have a beer garden in the music area featuring a lot of local craft beers both from Bentonville and Siloam Springs, and then we’ll have some national favorite brands in the food court and in the horse arena.”

Other activities attendees may enjoy include live music, a horse show, barrel racing, an antique tractor pull, livestock, petting area and vendor exhibits — to name a few.

For more information, click here.












