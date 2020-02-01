Benton County FEMA aid denied after October tornadoes

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied aid for Benton County in connection to two tornadoes that struck in October 2019.

Benton County Emergency Manager Robert McGowen confirmed the county was not approved for assistance and said an appeal is planned.

The county has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Prior to the October storms, there were storms that hit the Natural State in June. In mid-September 2019, FEMA issued a major disaster declaration for three Arkansas counties — Washington, Madison, and Newton. The area was hit by storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from June 23-24 2019.