Benton County Jail Lieutenant fired

"During the course of the investigation it was found ... employee had acted inappropriately," per BCSO

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An internal investigation results in the firing of a jail Lieutenant on Monday, July 15, 2019, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The internal investigation was requested by Chief Gilbert after receiving information about possible misconduct of the jail Lt.

“During the course of the investigation, it was found that said employee had acted inappropriately,” according to the statement, “any type of sexual harassment or workplace harassment will not be tolerated.”

Upon the review of the internal, Sheriff Holloway immediately ordered for the employee to be terminated.





