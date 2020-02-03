Benton County leaders to appeal FEMA decision

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Benton County leaders plan to appeal a decision from the federal government that denies millions of dollars of disaster aid– following the October tornadoes.

Benton County Public Safety Administrator Robert McGowen tells me FEMA sent a letter saying the damages did not meet the standard for federal assistance. Now the county is working to prove it needs that funding.

McGowen said just after the two tornadoes hit on October 21st, initial assessments revealed the county sustained more than 6 million dollars in damages. Fema then came in for several days to assess the same damages but disagreed with the figure.

Fema provides financial relief up to 75-percent when there is about 4.5 million dollars in damages. According to FEMA’s assessment, Benton County missed the threshold by 120-thousand dollars.

In the denial letter, FEMA wrote in part—

“the damages from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to beyond the capabilities of the state and affected governments.”

​”If we do not win the appeal then the cities and the counties will be responsible for all of the cost incurred and so will Carroll electric. I believe the biggest strain will be on them and on Siloam springs electric because of the number of damages they received,” said Mcgowen.

McGowen said he’s checking invoices to prove the damages do meet the threshold. The county has 30 days from receiving the letter to file an appeal. Once submitted, there’s no clear timeframe on when they will hear back.