Benton County looks to mobile command unit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is eyeing a mobile command unit, but some people are concerned about the price tag.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department points to a search-and-rescue mission earlier this spring where various agencies were outside for two weeks trying to find a drowning victim.

She says a mobile command unit could have acted as a central location.

In Sebastian county, one vehicle has been in use for nearly two decades.

“It’s a dispatch on wheels,” says Capt. Mike Conger of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

A mobile command unit is typically deployed when there’s some type of disaster, homicide or missing person.

“We had this thing in Houston, Texas. back when they flooded in the first hurricane they had. We went down to help them with that. We went to the eastern part of Arkansas when one of the deputies had drowned out there,” Conger said.

Conger says the vehicle, which is 20 years old now, can go just about anywhere.

He explains, “the primary use for is to be a command post, command center to work everything out. We got to get maps out, computers…smart-board.”

According to quorum court documents, Benton County Office of Emergency Management sold its mobile command unit for $240,000.

That allocated $200,000 to go towards the Benton County Sheriff’s Department to purchase a vehicle that’s not as big as the 36-foot MCU.

Jenkins says the one they’re looking at now is slightly bigger at 38 feet long, and costing around $225,000.

“If it’s your loved one that we’re looking for, do you want us to be able to have all the tools readily available, right there? Absolutely,” Jenkins said.

While some people have questioned the expense of the MCU, Jenkins says this one would be pertinent to unforeseen events. “This particular one is going to have an interview rooms, it will have meeting rooms set up inside it, and area for dispatchers to utilize.”

It would serve as a central hub for various agencies to collaborate.

“You can have your detectives, dispatchers, crime scene investigators, command staff, officers. Multiple people, multiple units and agencies all at the same time,” Jenkins said.

The Benton County Quorum Court will meet Thursday night where justices of the peace will vote on the funding for the mobile command unit.