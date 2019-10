ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Benton County will have a place where residents can drop off storm debris.

If you are planning for a place to take storm debris, you can take it to Benton County Solid Waste District, located at 2307 N. Arkansas St. in Rogers

They are open today until 6 p.m. They will also be open Tuesday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

You can contact 479-795-0751 for more information.