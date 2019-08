There is zero tolerance for drunk driving during the campaign and always

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Authorities at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are participating in a national campaign to net drunk drivers Labor Day weekend.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign began Aug. 17 and will end Sept. 3. During the campaign, more officers will be on roads.

