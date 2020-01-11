Benton County prepares for snow

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Benton County’s Emergency Management team is gearing up to keep residents safe in these possibly dangerous conditions.

Director Michael Waddle said overnight he’s expecting every possible type of severe weather you can imagine.

Working with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, his team has been keeping in contact with the county judge and the road department to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“If somebody does inadvertanly get into trouble tonight, call 911. Our dispatchers can direct rescue crews that may be swift water rescues if you are washed away down stream,” Waddle said.

Should we see flooding tonight, Waddle emphasizes the importance of following the adage: Turn around. Don’t drown.