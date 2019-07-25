Benton County quorum court to hold special finance meeting

The Benton County justices of the peace are holding a finance meeting tonight, July 25, to discuss recent proposals regarding a new courts facility.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Benton County justices of the peace are holding a finance meeting tonight, July 25, to discuss recent proposals regarding a new courts facility.

The financial committee meeting, which will follow the monthly quorum court meeting at 6 p.m., will take a look at the proposal referred to as the “downtown alternative.”

Last month, the majority of the justices of the peace said they prefer the downtown alternative, which proposes the use of the three courtrooms in the Benton County Courthouse, as well as demolishing the jail area behind the courthouse and replacing it with a new building with four courtrooms.

“I think the downtown alternative is a win-win all the way around,” Jerry Snow, one of the justices of the peace, said.

Residents recently voted down another proposal involving a sales tax increase for more than four years to pay for a new courthouse.

The downtown alternative would cost less than $15 million.