Benton County sees more business, job opportunities

The City of Rogers has a 2.2 percent unemployment rate, but Steve Cox with the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce said there's still "now hiring" signs everywhere.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — In Benton County, business is booming— with more job opportunities opening every day.

Cox said the growth is mostly attributed to companies like Top Golf and the expansion of the Walmart Amp.

Top golf is looking to fill more than 300 positions at its upcoming Rogers location.

Cox also said there is job opportunities in places like Pinnacle Hills and the Promenade.

Smaller manufacturers and businesses like Onyx Coffee and Mundo-tech are making expansions as well, opening more opportunities for you to find a job.

“As more poeple continue to move into the area, they’re coming here for career opportunities and the more businesses and more jobs we’re creating, the more we’re going to spur that growth on and we’ve just got to make sure we’re ready for it,” he said.

To accommodate that growth, Cox said he’s seeing more multi-family housing projects instead of single-family ones.

The city is also building up rather than out to get the most out of the limited amount of land space.