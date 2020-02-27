Benton County sheriff to hold press conference after body found near Beaver Lake

BENTON COUNTY Ark. (KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff will hold a press conference on Thursday after a body was found near Beaver Lake this week.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he will release details on the death of 23-year-old Lavonte Jackson at 3:30 p.m. at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton County Coroner confirmed to FOX 24 on Thursday that the body of Jackson was found on Monday on a road leading to Beaver Lake.

Coroner Daniel Oxford said he was still awaiting the results of an autopsy after the body was sent to the state crime lab. Oxford said the body did not appear to have been there for any longer than 24 hours.

Stay with FOX 24 for updates into this developing story.