Bentonville chef nominated for James Beard Award

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The chef and owner of Yeyo’s Mexican Grill in Bentonville has been nominated for a 2020 James Beard Award.

Rafael Rios was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: South category, the foundation announced on Wednesday. Rios is one of 20 nominees in the category.

The South region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The 2020 James Beard Awards will mark the 30th anniversary of one of the country’s most coveted honors for chefs and others in the food industry.

Yeyo’s Mexican Grill, which started as a food truck in Bentonville, now has its flagship restaurant in the 8th Street Market and a Mezcaleria at The 1907 in Rogers.

For more about Yeyo’s and Chef Rios, visit the company’s website.