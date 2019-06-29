Bentonville Farmers Market features more than 100 vendors

(BENTONVILLE, Ark. – KFTA) Fresh foods and artisan crafts filled the Bentonville square on Saturday at the city’s weekly Farmers Market.

Each Saturday, more than 80 full-time vendors and 20 part-time vendors come together to sell their local goods.

The market’s manager, Stephanie Marpe, says all the farmers and crafters on site make their own products.

“We have some of the best farmers in the area, and they take great pride in their booth, making it look beautiful, presenting the produce in a way that makes you excited to shop and eat healthy,” said Marpe.

If you missed this week’s farmers market, it will be back open on the square next Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.